Works to begin on damaged Kintampo Buipe-Tamale road – Road Minister confirms

The Minister in charge of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has confirmed that he has ordered for works to begin on damaged parts of the Kintampo Buipe-Tamale road.

In recent works, traveling on the Kintampo Buipe-Tamale road has been very difficult for commuters. Especially two weeks ago when an articulator truck and a bus traveling from opposite sides blocked a portion of the road near the Buipe toll booth, vehicles could barely move.

Amid calls for the fixing of pot holes on the road, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has indicated that the road network is set to receive undergo some works.

According to him, he has directed the closure of the tollbooth at Buipe from Wednesday, September 15, 2021, to make way for works to begin on the road.

“I am directing that they should stop collecting tolls within these four weeks because the contractors are working close to the toll booth area. It is not even safe for the collectors, and we must not create anything that will hinder the work and progress of the contractors.

“So, with immediate effect, I am directing the Chief Director to issue out a directive that both ends of the toll booths should be closed from Wednesday morning,” the Minister of Roads and Highways said while inspecting the road.

The government has given QCMI Construction Limited four weeks to fix the damaged parts of the road.

Once completed, all pot holes on the road will be eliminated to make traveling on the road smooth and convenient for commuters.