CSOs in West Africa call for inclusive dialogue to restore democratic governance in Guinea

West African civil society groups are calling for an inclusive dialogue and process for the restoration of democratic governance in Guinea on the back of the dissolution of the country’s constitution by its Special Forces.

The military on September 5, 2021, seized power and arrested Guinea President Alpha Conde before announcing that both the government and constitution has been dissolved.

Although some of the international communities have called for the reinstatement of President Alpha Conde and threatened sanctions, it has all fell on deaf ears.

In a joint press release to offer solidarity to the people of Guinea, several civil society groups have joined voices to charge ECOWAS to take a firm stance against leaders who abuse their incumbency to manipulate constitutions or engineer constitutional changes to remove or modify presidential term limits in order to cling to power.

“While immediate attention is rightfully focused on the crisis at hand, we believe it is also important that regional leaders and stakeholders be reminded of and acknowledge the democratic breaches and ensuing crisis of legitimacy in Guinea that led to the current unfortunate political crisis,” part of the release from the CSOs has said.

It added, “We urge ECOWAS and other regional mediators to adopt an approach in their engagement with CNRD and other Guinean stakeholders that takes full cognizance of the preceding abuses of power and other authoritarian actions, including the unpopular incumbent prolongation of tenure and related human rights violations.”

Below is the full release: