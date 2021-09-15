Koku Anyidoho is a vagabond — Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has described expelled member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho as a "vagabond."

Speaking on "Face to Face" with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV, he said, the former general secretary of the party "learnt nothing" under Prof. Atta Mills administration as President.

Asked how the party will manage a caliber of Koku as he's been expelled, he stated "even the founder of the party is dead, but the party is living. People who founded the party, who shed blood for the party from 1992, some of them are dead but the party is still moving."

According to him, he discovered the former deputy general secretary and supported him in his bid to attain the deputy general secretary position based on his abilities.

Admittedly, the legislature admired the abilities and capabilities of Koku Anyidoho as a former Communication Director in the Mills administration but insist his attitude, behaviour and mindset is wayward.

"Even if I have the opportunity today, I will still support him," he stated.

The duo played major roles in the Mills administration between the period of 2008 2012 2012. Whilst the legislature was Director of Operations, Koku Anyidoho was Director of Communication both at the presidency.

Reminded of the power the then deputy general secretary wielded and how his actions and inactions could affect the party in the 2024 elections, he replied "Koku was not powerful, and didn't supersede me. He perceived himself to be so, but he wasn't."