Let justice manifest expeditiously – GJA to Police after assault on journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has charged the Police Service to swiftly enforce the law and let justice manifest expeditiously in the direction of followers of Rev. Owusu Bempah who assaulted journalists on Monday.

Yesterday, church members of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International stopped court reporters from entering court to monitor proceedings of their head pastor who has been accused of allegedly attacking some police officers and issuing death threats to Nana Agradaa.

Journalists who were trying to enter the courtroom were assaulted by church members in the process.

While the Ghana Police Service conducts investigations into the matter, the GJA has through a statement called for swift action to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Ghanaian media community is once again enduring excruciating pain following the inglorious attacks perpetrated by loyalists of the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah at the premises of an Accra High Court where he is standing trial for alleged assault and other offences.

“With brazen impunity, well-muscled men of the church reportedly prevented the court reporters from gaining access to the room to perform their legitimate duty and visited mayhem on those who dared them. All this happened at the citadel of justice.

“While we welcome the apology of the Police Administration and assurance of future protection for journalists, the GJA principally holds the view that the timely gesture of the rebranded Ghana Police does not and should not absolve the offenders from tasting the biting edge of the law as articulated by Article 17(1) of the Constitution which simply says no one is above the law,” part of a press release from the GJA has said.

It adds, “We urge the law and order community not to allow the latest attacks against journalists to be overshadowed by the dominant case or swept under the carpet. Justice must manifestly and expeditiously be done to the victims to amplify the message that no one is indeed above the law.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has already assured that it will protect journalists throughout the proceedings of the case against Rev. Owusu Bempah and even beyond.

In a statement apologising to the assaulted journalists signed by COP Kwesi Ofori, the security service says it will continue to do everything possible to deepen the cordial police-media relationship.