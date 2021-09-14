Government dancing 'kpanlogo' with NAM1, so help retrieve our locked up funds – Aggrieved Menzgold customers 'beg' Parliament

Customers of the defunct Menzgold Company Limited are pleading with Ghana’s Parliament to help retrieve their locked up cash with the firm which was closed three years ago.

Customers whose cash ended up being locked up in the gold dealership firm have in the past three years continuously held protests and press conferences to compel government to help retrieve their investments.

Unfortunately, there has been no progress with the matter and the case against the owner of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah in court has had several adjournments.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the aggrieved Menzgold customers are calling for a probe into circumstances leading to the supposed disappearance of some 400 kilograms of gold bars after the Economic and Organized Crime Office’s (EOCO) closed down the company.

“We call on Parliament to investigate the closure of Menzgold including the role played by SEC and EOCO as well as the bank accounts of the CEO and board members of Menzgold and Brew Marketing Companies. The whereabouts of some 4000 kilograms of gold assets should also be investigated,” spokesperson for the aggrieved customers, Fred Forson told journalists at the press conference.

Customers are also appealing to the government to work with the parliament to find a solution to their woes.

“Ghana should as a matter of urgency treat the unresolved Menzgold issue as an emergency national catastrophe. We call on the government in the spirit and within the wind of cooperation blowing in parliament to work closely with the august house to find an amicable solution to this conundrum that customers find themselves.

“Finding a solution will end the extinction of over a million Ghanaians whose lives and very existence have been shut with the shutdown of Menzgold”, Fred Forson added.

Meanwhile, the angry customers want swift prosecution of Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to the customers, the rampant adjournment of NAM1's case and the inability of the State to properly prosecute him is an indication that government is dancing 'kpanlogo' with NAM1, suggesting that the court case is just a camouflage to shield him (NAM1).