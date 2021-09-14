Menzgold customers run to Parliament for intervention to retrieve their funds

Aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Company Limited, are calling on Parliament to investigate the closure of the company three years after its collapse.

They also want a probe into circumstances leading to the supposed disappearance of some 400 kilograms of gold bars during the Economic and Organized Crime Office’s (EOCO) closure of the company.

The customers bemoaned the lack of commitment on the part of the government to have their monies paid to them.

They are also unhappy about the delay in the prosecution of Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved customers, Fred Forson, who was speaking to journalists in Accra at a press conference said:

“We call on Parliament to investigate the closure of Menzgold including the role played by SEC and EOCO as well as the bank accounts of the CEO and board members of Menzgold and Brew Marketing Companies. The whereabouts of some 4000 kilograms of gold assets should also be investigated.”

Since the collapse of the company in 2018, Menzgold Ghana Limited, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been struggling to reimburse its customers.

Management of the company has promised to pay the customers their locked-up funds, which have been in arrears for the past three years, but that is yet to happen.

This time around, the customers believe Parliament’s intervention will bring an end to their long-standing woes.

“Ghana should as a matter of urgency treat the unresolved Menzgold issue as an emergency national catastrophe. We call on the government in the spirit and within the wind of cooperation blowing in parliament to work closely with the august house to find an amicable solution to this conundrum that customers find themselves. Finding a solution will end the extinction of over a million Ghanaians whose lives and very existence have been shut with the shutdown of Menzgold”, Fred Forson added.

---citinews