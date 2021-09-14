ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.09.2021 Social News

Leap beneficiaries starving, release funding — SEND GHANA to Gov’t

Leap beneficiaries starving, release funding — SEND GHANA to Gov’t
Listen to article

SEND GHANA, a Non-Governmental Organisation has called on government to, as a matter of urgency, release funding for LEAP and other pro-poor interventions to save beneficiaries from starving to death.

The NGO bemoaned what they describe as government’s demonstrated lack of commitment in releasing funding for timely payments of grants to households depending on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme across the country.

In their view, though government has done well supporting the poor people over the years, the long delays in the payments could derail the gains made so far.

“We demand an immediate release of funds for the 73rd and 74th cycle payments. Any further delays will only worsen the hardships of long-suffering households. It behoves on the government to place high premium on the LEAP grant payments,” the Country Director, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifa noted while addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday.

The Country Director told the journalists that the beneficiaries are yet to receive their cash support for the 73rd payment cycle which was due in July. It is however unclear, he added, when the 74th cycle, which is also now due, will be paid.

The current delayed payment is therefore in disapprobation of the original intent for its establishment in 2007.

It has resulted in the denial of income to 344,023 households made up of approximately 1.5 million (1,516,421) Ghanaians who depend on LEAP for their daily sustenance.

“SEND GHANA wishes to repeat that we are deeply concerned about this situation, and our concern is borne out by the fact that those affected include orphans and vulnerable children, people living with severe disabilities, and elderly people without any support.
“The public is quickly losing confidence in the effectiveness of the LEAP and other such social protection programmes to defeat poverty and address inequality, owing to rampant delays in paying beneficiaries grants,” Dr. Ayifah pointed.

Reminding the government of the citizens’ right to social protection, Dr. Ayifah called for its commitment to protecting such rights especially in these times when Covid-19 has worsened the economic conditions of the general populace.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Let justice manifest expeditiously – GJA to Police after assault on journalists
14.09.2021 | Social News
Brushing your teeth properly should take about two minutes – Dentist advises
14.09.2021 | Social News
Tallest man in Volta gets ambassadorial contract
14.09.2021 | Social News
Menzgold customers run to Parliament for intervention to retrieve their funds
14.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana has no plan for football, always using fire-fighting approach — Lawyer Opoku Agyemang
14.09.2021 | Social News
Vivo Energy launches Community Digital Literacy Project in Tamale
14.09.2021 | Social News
Generalizing all lawyers don't pay tax is unfair — Lawyer Opoku Agyemang
14.09.2021 | Social News
Motor rider fined GH¢1,800 for knocking down 75-year-old pedestrian
14.09.2021 | Social News
We'll protect you throughout Owusu Bempah’s trial, beyond – Police assure Journalists
14.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line