Generalizing all lawyers don't pay tax is unfair — Lawyer Opoku Agyemang

The Director of Ghana Law School Mr Mawell Opoku Agyemang says the generalization that all lawyers do not pay tax is unfair to the legal fraternity.

He said just a fraction of persons in the profession does not pay tax.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, made a passionate appeal to lawyers in the country to ensure that they honour their tax obligations at the opening of the 2021 Bar Conference in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

According to him, many of the taxes paid by some lawyers are not commensurate to their luxurious lifestyles or the revenue they generate.

Mr. Dame said evading taxes by any means is criminal and contrary to the code of ethics and professional rules of lawyers in the country.

“It is sad to say that many lawyers are caught in the phenomenon of tax evasion, as they unjustifiably avoid being caught in the tax net, either by understating their profits or concealing their true incomes. The luxurious lifestyles of certain lawyers, riding in the plushest of vehicles and acquiring top-end properties, are hardly commensurate with the amount of taxes they pay,” Godfred Dame stated.

But speaking to Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye of Kesben FM, on Tuesday morning, Mr Mawell Opoku Agyemang said lawyers do pay taxes.

According to him, listing judges, State Attorneys including lawyers in Public Services, State-owned Organizations and private entities are all lawyers paying their taxes.

“What they may be referring to are the few private practitioners who have not opened corporate entities,” he stressed.

Lawyer Opoku Agyemang explained that before anyone can have a big private firm in Ghana, they would need a tax clearance certificate even before they can access a Renewal License.

“So even before you get a tax renewal license you should have paid all your taxes,” he posited.

He stressed that, “even that, it is the responsibility of the Ghana Revenue Authority. Paying tax is like pulling a string of hair from your nose and we know how painful that is. So they must make it attractive and also find ways of identifying and assess them. If after the identification and assessment, they still refuse to pay, that is tax evasion and whether you are a lawyer, accountant or whatever, the law has no respect for anybody.”