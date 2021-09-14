Statistical Service announce timelines for release of 2021 census report

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced the dates for the release of results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

It said the reports will be released within a two-year period and will be made available to the public for free via a new website; www.census2021.statsghana.gov.gh .

“It is intended to inform all stakeholders, especially data users, of the outputs from the 2021 PHC and when they will be made available to the public,” the Statistical Service said.

The reports include; a preliminary Report, Residential Proximity Report to Essential Services Report, General Report, Thematic Reports, Analytical Reports, and the Census Atlas.

“There are additionally eight (8) interactive and user-friendly products to meet the diverse needs of data users i.e., policy briefs, interactive census results dashboard, infographics, dissemination seminars, webinars for data users, videos, fact sheets, and 1% Public Use Microdata Sample,” a document from the Statistical Service said.

While the preliminary report which contains the provisional results of the census will be published on September 22, 2021, the Residential Proximity to Essential Services Report which presents the geographic analysis of residential access to essential services such as basic education will be published on October 19, 2021.

The general report will however be published on November 18, 2021.

Between May 2022 and December 2022, disaggregated statistics on policy-relevant and cross-cutting topics captured in the Thematic Reports will be published.

The analytic reports will be published between June 2022 to May 2024, while the census atlas will be published between November 2022 to June 2024.

Meanwhile, the Statistical Service is inviting the public to provide relevant feedback through opinion surveys that will be conducted routinely.

---citinews