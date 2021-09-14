Ejura probe: Mahama lied; Dr. Mensah was never transferred because of his testimony – NPP group

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ejura Sekyedumase group has descended on former President John Dramani Mahama for what they claim as lies that the government has transferred Dr. Mensah J Manye from the Ejura government hospital as punishment.

The former President addressing the people in the Ejura/Sekyedumase constituency on Sunday, September 12, 2021, said the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital Dr. Mensah had been transferred to the Abuakwa polyclinic as his punishment for his testimony before the Justice Kingsley Koomson committee set-up to look into the Ejura violence.

Appalled by the claim of Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the Ejura Sekyedumase group has released a statement to blast the former President.

“....the claims by the former president that the transfer of Doctor Mensah is to punish him because of what he said when he appeared before the Justice Kingsley Koomson committee is also false.

“So we call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard it since it is a mere attempt by the former President to gain some favour from his NDC folks for him to be maintained as the party's flag bearer in the 2024,” the release from the NPP group signed by Assistant Secretary Manan Issah has said.

According to the group, contrary to the claim by Mr. Mahama, Dr. Mensah was transferred from the Ejura government hospital to the Abuakwa polyclinic even before the violence in Ejura occurred.

“Doctor Mensah received his transfer letter on the 14th of June 2021 to Abuakwa polyclinic whiles the Ejura shooting incident happened on the 29th June 2021.

“In furtherance to the above, the claim by the former president John Dramani Mahama that the medical superintendent was transferred to a health centre and it is in relation to the Ejura shooting incident is false,” part of the release explains.

Below is the full release from the NPP Ejura Sekyedumase group:

THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY, EJURA/SEKYEDUMASE'S RESPONSE TO FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA .

The attention of the New Patriotic Party, Ejura/Sekyedumase constituency have been drawn to the claims by the former president John Dramani Mahama on his visit to Ejura/Sekyedumase as part of his thank you tour on Sunday 12th September, 2021 to the issue surrounding the transfer of Doctor Mensah J Manye, the medical superintendent of Ejura government hospital.

We deemed it necessary to clear some false claims made by the former president when he was addressing the people of Frante in the Ejura/Sekyedumase constituency.

As a former president, we expect him to know better that, transfer of public officers is not by way of punishment as he claimed Because, the duty of a Ghanaian worker in any contract of employment include transfers as stated in the labour Act 2003, Act 651.

We believed the former president has seen it all in the political landscape of this country and for that matter, bringing himself too low to that extent just for scoring cheap political points is quite unfortunate.

Again, the claims by the former president that the transfer of Doctor Mensah is to punish him because of what he said when he appeared before the Justice Kingsley Koomson committee is also false. So we call on all well meaning Ghanaians to disregard it since it is a mere attempt by the former president to gain some favour from his NDC folks for him to be maintained as the party's flag bearer in the 2024 presidential elections.

Doctor Mensah received his transfer letter on the 14th of June 2021 to Abuakwa polyclinic whiles the Ejura shooting incident happened on the 29th June 2021.

In furtherance to the above, the claim by the former president John Dramani Mahama that the medical superintendent was transferred to a health centre and it is in relation to the Ejura shooting incident is false.

We entreat all Ghanaians to stay calm and focus since they are in safe hands.

Thank you

...signed...

MANAN ISSAH

ASS. SECRETARY

0242772985