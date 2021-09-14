ModernGhana logo
Police investigating alleged assault of journalists by church members of Rev. Owusu Bempah in court

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that it is investigating the alleged assault of some journalists by church members of the Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.

On Monday, September 14, 2021, when the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International was arraigned before the court alongside some three other persons, some members of the church denied journalists access to the courtroom to monitor proceedings.

In disturbing reports that followed, it was reported that some of the church members went to the extreme of assaulting some of the journalists.

With the Police taking up the matter, it has assured that investigations have commenced to get to the bottom of the issue.

“A team is currently studying the footage of the alleged assault of some of the journalists to identify the alleged perpetrators for immediate prosecution,” part of a press release from the Ghana Police Service signed by COP Kwesi Ofori has said.

It adds, “We apologise unreservedly for this inconvenience and wish to give the assurance that journalists will be fully protected and allowed to do their work at all times including the subsequent coverage of this case.”

In a latest development, Rev. Owusu Bempah has been returned to cells after being treated and discharged.

Find below the release from the Ghana Police Service:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
