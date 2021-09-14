“I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve”- Sacked Akonnor to Ghanaians

The sacked coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he is grateful to Ghanaians for giving him the opportunity to serve his country.

The highly experienced gaffer had his contract as head coach of the Black Stars terminated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, C.K Akonnor wrote: "I'm grateful to H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, my former boss Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of GFA, colleagues I worked with, players and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve. Wishing the team all the best. Thank you, Ghana."

Akonnor's record with the Black Stars since his appointment in January 2020, stands at four wins, four losses and two draws.

After this latest development, the Executive Council of the GFA has set up a three-member committee which includes GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

The likes of George Boateng, Marcel Desailly and Herve Renard have all been linked with the Black Stars job.

GNA