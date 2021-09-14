'We’re gunning for another big victory' – Lawyer for Achimota Rastafarian students react to AG’s appeal

Lawyer for the Achimota Rastafarian students George Tetteh Wayoe is confident that he will win the appeal filed by the Attorney General and the school.

The Achimota School and the AG went back to court to contest the ruling of the High Court that the two boys, Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, be admitted.

In appealing the case, Achimota School argues that the High Court erred when it held that the rules and regulations of the school with regard to ensuring uniformity in appearance is unlawful and interferes with one’s religious rights.

Backing this stance, the AG’s department insists the judge erred in her ruling. The AG further goes on to argue that, the decision by Achimota School does not interfere with the right to the education of the boys.

But in an interview on 3FM’s Midday News with Eric Mawuena Egbeta, the lawyer for the students remains optimistic.

“We’re gunning for another big victory,” he said.

According to him, nothing has changed substantially about the case and that he believes a higher court will uphold the ruling of the High Court.

He says they will go the hall with the Attorney General’s department and the school if it becomes necessary, noting they will pursue the matter up to the Supreme Court if need be.

He explained the appeal does not come to him as a surprise.

He added the appeal will still go on regardless of the fact that one of the boys has left Achimota School for Ghana International School.

