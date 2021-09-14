ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.09.2021 Social News

Wenchi: Tricycle operators carrying marijuana exposed in accident

By Fatawu Bayaga
Wenchi: Tricycle operators carrying marijuana exposed in accident
Listen to article

A group of young men who were transporting Marijuana to an unknown destination were exposed after a car rammed into their faulty tricycle at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The suspected men who obtained minor injuries but realized the illegal substance was unmasked quickly bolted into a nearby bush leaving behind one who was seriously injured.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening on the Wenchi-Wa stretch after a car with registration number GR 531-11 crashed into a tricycle and somersaulted several times.

According to eyewitnesses, there were five occupants in the car including three adults and two children, who were heading to Hamile in the Upper West Region but fortunately, all went unhurt.

The injured was however sent to the Wenchi Methodist hospital for treatment.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Footballers are good in bed than macho men — Physical trainer
14.09.2021 | Social News
'We’re gunning for another big victory' – Lawyer for Achimota Rastafarian students react to AG’s appeal
14.09.2021 | Social News
Hamile Chief dies at age 73
14.09.2021 | Social News
'My constituents need potable drinking water'- Tain MP begs NGOs
14.09.2021 | Social News
Let's re-examine endemic corrupt practices, the 'whom you know' practice — GBA President
14.09.2021 | Social News
Beposo driver who killed four school children walking ‘free'
14.09.2021 | Social News
Ghanaians troop to Walewale for burial of Bawumia’s mother [Photos]
14.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Fire destroys Akim Oda Central Market
14.09.2021 | Social News
30,000 households in Greater Kumasi to benefit from modern toilet facilities — Sanitation Minister
14.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line