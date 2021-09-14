Police apologizes for ejecting journalists from court; harassment, cursing by Owusu Bempah’s church members

The Ghana Police Service has apologized to journalists who were blocked from entering the courtroom when the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and four others were arraigned before the court on Monday, September 13.

They were arrested after the circulation of multiple videos containing threats and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

Some church members of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who accompanied him to court tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival amidst several insults and jostling.

There were also confrontations when they tried to stop the media from entering the courtroom.

Police officers at the premises subsequently denied journalists access into the courtroom.

This, the acting Director-General of the Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in a statement indicated that a team is currently studying the footage of the alleged assault of some journalists to identify the alleged perpetrators for immediate prosecution.

He also gave the assurance that the situation will not repeat itself.

“We apologise unreservedly for this inconvenience and wish to give the assurance that journalists will be fully protected and allowed to do their work at all times, including the subsequent coverage of this case.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to deepen the cordial Police-Media relationship.”

There was drama at the Circuit Court in Accra when the Head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, arrived for a hearing on Monday.