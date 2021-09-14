ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.09.2021 Headlines

I encourage you and your family to stay strong — Bagbin consoles Bawumia over mother’s death

Alban Bagbin
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Alban Bagbin

Latest to send condolences is the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to console the Vice President on behalf of the House.

According to him, “On behalf of Parliament, I am with a heavy heart, express my deepest condolences to you His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on the passing on to eternity your beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia. A mother love is intense and inestimable and so I understand the emotional implications of this sad news.

“I encourage you and your family to stay strong during these difficult times as you prepare to give your beloved mother a fitting farewell.”

He assured the Vice President of Parliament readiness to offer any support require from them, adding that “I pray for forte and Allah’s mercies for you and your family throughout this period of mourning.”

“Once again, do accept my condolences,” Rt.Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin stated.

Heartfelt messages and have been pouring to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Vice President announced today that he has lost his beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia Monday September 13, 2021 in Accra.

Following the announcement, Dr. Bawumia has been flooded with numerous comforting messages wishing his family well in this period of grief.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Owusu Bempah 'hospitalized' after he was remanded for a week
14.09.2021 | Headlines
The demise of your mother is a great loss to us – NPP consoles Bawumia
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Guinea situation can visit Ghana, our leaders have failed us — Nunoo Mensah
13.09.2021 | Headlines
GRA to go after tax-evading lawyers
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Democracy has been beneficial for Ghana, Africa — Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Your power to disallow and surcharge is mandatory, not at your whims and caprices anymore — OccupyGhana goes after Auditor General
13.09.2021 | Headlines
‘Neutral-lacking Jean Mensa feels she is on a warpath with NDC; she has some prejudice against the party’ – Mahama
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Paying taxes must become a regular feature of our lives — Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
‘It’s embarrassing some lawyers are evading taxes; we’ll go after them’ – Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line