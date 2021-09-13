ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021 General News

SOSA 96 Year Group holds maiden General Congress

By Pearlvis Atsu Kuadey
Sogasco Old Students Association 96 year group (SOSA 96) held its maiden congress at Akuse Club House.

Held under the theme “Supporting Our Own”, the gathering brought together old students from the country and the diaspora to elect new executives, discuss the best way forward for the alumni association, as well as deliberate on ways of supporting their alma mater.

The year group elected Mr. Anthony Kuadey as president and to be assisted by Ing. Emmanuel Siameh. Other members of the executive include Patience Atitsogbey (General Secretary), Desmond Amponsah (Deputy General Secretary), Elder Emmanuel Dzade (Treasurer), and Rev. Mrs. Divine Agboado-Amengor (Financial Secretary). The rest are Mrs. Evelyn Addison (Chief Organizer) and she will be assisted by Lawal Sunday Salafa and Theresa Amadzor.

On behalf of the executives, the president, Mr. Anthony Kuadey said the trust and faith bestowed upon them by members will urge them to work assiduously in promoting the welfare of its members.

He also reiterated the fact that their mission is to restore and preserve the greatness of Sogakope Senior High School.

Mr. Kuadey encouraged all members to contribute diligently to ensure current executives succeed in their mandate.

SOSA 96 is dedicated to enhancing the connection between past and present students. SOSA 96 also aims to create a culture of philanthropy on campus by encouraging students to participate in programs that inspire positive volunteering and giving culture.

