ABS graduates 227 students; Prof. Bell congratulates them for being good ambassadors

Listen to article

Professor Cedric Bell, President of Accra Business School has congratulated graduates of the 11th congregation on being worthy representatives of the school.

He said this at the school's 11th Congregation held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra where 101 MBA students, 68 MSc and 17 Bachelor students were conferred various degrees after successful completion of their academic courses while 41 students received honours in Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE).

Speaking at the convocation, themed: "Education in a post- COVID-19" era: A digital perspective" Prof. Bell stated that the school has found a way of improving its digital infrastructure to cope with the pandemic which has affected the delivery of quality education.

"We want to congratulate you on your success, thank you for the sustained commitment to your studies as well as your determination and perseverance. You have been worthy representatives of this unique Ghanaian Business School having contributed to enhancing the school's national and international standing and reputation.

"During this most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Accra Business School has significantly repositioned itself for the future and to better prepare itself for achieving its goal of becoming the leading Business School in Africa,'' he said.

He added that the school has made strides in the development of educational mechanism which includes the establishment of Home-Uni, strengthening the international agenda of the school, bettering their credentials as a very successful postgraduate.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Education Minister, delivering the Keynote address at the congregation lauded ABS for producing graduates who have become industry leaders and job creators in their respective endeavours.

"I'm really impressed with the caliber of students Accra Business School continues to produce, accompanied with the quality learning they have deployed over the past years and impressed about the high standards they have set,’’ he said.

He added that the Government is eager to support such private institutions who have set high educational settings that meet the international standards and also support such institutions to aid the accessibility of quality tertiary education towards the attainment of the 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment by the year 2030.

The 11th congregation saw Ms. Richlove Owusu Akomea adjudged the Overall Best Student (MSc) having received the Valedictorian Award.