ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.09.2021 Education

ABS graduates 227 students; Prof. Bell congratulates them for being good ambassadors

By Isaac Dzokpo
ABS graduates 227 students; Prof. Bell congratulates them for being good ambassadors
Listen to article

Professor Cedric Bell, President of Accra Business School has congratulated graduates of the 11th congregation on being worthy representatives of the school.

He said this at the school's 11th Congregation held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra where 101 MBA students, 68 MSc and 17 Bachelor students were conferred various degrees after successful completion of their academic courses while 41 students received honours in Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE).

Speaking at the convocation, themed: "Education in a post- COVID-19" era: A digital perspective" Prof. Bell stated that the school has found a way of improving its digital infrastructure to cope with the pandemic which has affected the delivery of quality education.

"We want to congratulate you on your success, thank you for the sustained commitment to your studies as well as your determination and perseverance. You have been worthy representatives of this unique Ghanaian Business School having contributed to enhancing the school's national and international standing and reputation.

"During this most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Accra Business School has significantly repositioned itself for the future and to better prepare itself for achieving its goal of becoming the leading Business School in Africa,'' he said.

He added that the school has made strides in the development of educational mechanism which includes the establishment of Home-Uni, strengthening the international agenda of the school, bettering their credentials as a very successful postgraduate.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Education Minister, delivering the Keynote address at the congregation lauded ABS for producing graduates who have become industry leaders and job creators in their respective endeavours.

"I'm really impressed with the caliber of students Accra Business School continues to produce, accompanied with the quality learning they have deployed over the past years and impressed about the high standards they have set,’’ he said.

He added that the Government is eager to support such private institutions who have set high educational settings that meet the international standards and also support such institutions to aid the accessibility of quality tertiary education towards the attainment of the 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment by the year 2030.

The 11th congregation saw Ms. Richlove Owusu Akomea adjudged the Overall Best Student (MSc) having received the Valedictorian Award.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Police CID petitioned to arrest NPP Secretary, two headteachers over school feeding fraud
13.09.2021 | Education
There will be no allowance increment for NSS personnel — says Deputy Executive Director
13.09.2021 | Education
MTN Staff inspire Konkoma DA Primary pupils on World Literacy Day
10.09.2021 | Education
Deputy Education Minister, DG of CTVET tour TVET institutions
09.09.2021 | Education
GUPS to hold 3day capacity building workshop for students
09.09.2021 | Education
1T1L: GES commences distribution of TM1 laptops to teachers
09.09.2021 | Education
Asokwa MP donates tablets to brilliant students
10.09.2021 | Education
Challenging Heights Urges Government To Address The Current Crisis In Ghana’s Educational Sector
09.09.2021 | Education
773 million young people, adults lacking basic literacy skills — Group as it calls on African gov’ts to catch-up
09.09.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line