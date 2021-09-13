ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.09.2021 Headlines

The demise of your mother is a great loss to us – NPP consoles Bawumia

The demise of your mother is a great loss to us – NPP consoles Bawumia
Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) commiserates with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

In a statement, the party also expressed sympathies to the bereaved family and the people of Walewale and further described the death as a “great loss” to the NPP.

“The NPP has received with shock and sadness, news of the passing of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the mother of His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic.”

“The party accordingly extends its deep sympathies to His Excellency the Vice President and the bereaved family as well as the good people of Walewale for this great loss”, the NPP said.

Describing Hajia Mariama Bawumia as a ‘motherly figure and a great source of inspiration, the NPP eulogized her for contributions to the party and residents of the North East Region.

Dr. Bawumia lost his mother on Monday, September 13, 2021. Hajia Mariama had been unwell and had been hospitalized over the past few weeks.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia will be buried on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale in line with Islamic tradition.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Guinea situation can visit Ghana, our leaders have failed us — Nunoo Mensah
13.09.2021 | Headlines
GRA to go after tax-evading lawyers
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Democracy has been beneficial for Ghana, Africa — Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Your power to disallow and surcharge is mandatory, not at your whims and caprices anymore — OccupyGhana goes after Auditor General
13.09.2021 | Headlines
‘Neutral-lacking Jean Mensa feels she is on a warpath with NDC; she has some prejudice against the party’ – Mahama
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Paying taxes must become a regular feature of our lives — Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
‘It’s embarrassing some lawyers are evading taxes; we’ll go after them’ – Akufo-Addo
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Probe laughable, daylight robbery in Ghc6.7million 1D1F rice factory — NDC petitions Special Prosecutor
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Alan consoles Bawumia over his mother’s death
13.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line