Guinea situation can visit Ghana, our leaders have failed us — Nunoo Mensah

Maverick politician Brigadier General (Rtd.) Joseph Nunoo Mensah says Ghana is not far from experiencing the current happenings in Guinea.

He says while ECOWAS leaders were against the mutiny in Guinea, the youth of the country were happy and heaped praises on the military men who staged the coup.

“This shows that the youth have realized the politicians have failed them. They have failed them. If you are going to borrow money to buy land cruisers to take care of yourselves in parliament, and the youth are groaning on the streets, come on,” he pointed.

When asked directly on Joy Prime television on Monday as to whether or not Ghanaian leaders have failed the country, the former Army Chief responded, “they have failed us.”

Many African countries have been watchful over the sudden mutiny in Guinea as youth on the continent appear to be provoked over unemployment and the high cost of living.

There are concerns that the rising youth unemployment in the country is a threat to national security owing to the rising cost of life.