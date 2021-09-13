GRA to go after tax-evading lawyers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is set to chase lawyers in the country refusing to pay their taxes.

This is according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has described the failure of some lawyers in the country to pay their taxes as embarrassing.

“It is embarrassing that lawyers are often on top of the list of those who flout our tax laws and use their expertise to avoid paying taxes. They appear to think, that being members of the learned professions puts them above compliance with everyday civic duties like paying taxes”, Akufo-Addo said during an address at the Ghana Bar Conference in the Upper East Regional capital Bolgatanga.

The President continued, “They will soon be receiving friendly phone calls from the tax authority. I sincerely hope that those involved will swiftly move to regularize their tax affairs before the GRA moves to crack the whip.

This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed in an interview on Asaase Radio that about 6,000 lawyers in the country are not fulfilling their civic duties of paying taxes.

“..about 60,000 businesspeople who were not paying taxes, some 5,000 or 6,000 lawyers are not. Some doctors [are not paying income tax]…so you begin to see all of these professionals, all of us on social media ranting against the government and [realise] that most of these people are not even paying taxes,” the Finance Minister said.

Although the President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Tony Forson has refuted that claim with the argument that lawyers in the country are not up to 6,000, government still hold the allegation that several lawyers in the country are evading taxes.

It is those lawyers that the Ghana Revenue Authority are set to crack the whip on to ensure they file all unpaid taxes to the fullest.