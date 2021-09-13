Ghana Gas supports Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation with 200 wheelchairs, walking aids

Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGC) on Monday, September 13, 2021, made a donation of 200 wheelchairs and walking aids to the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation (HDMF) to supports its campaign aimed at aiding physically challenged persons in the country.

In a country where there are approximately 187,522 persons with physical disabilities according to data from the 2010 census, less than 30% have wheelchairs and/or walking aids.

Touched to provide support for the over 70% who struggled to secure wheelchairs or walking aids, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation in 2020 launched a campaign to mobilize 16,000 wheelchairs and walking aids.

Amidst the setbacks of that campaign as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Ghana National Gas Company Limited has today come to the aid of HDMF with 200 wheelchairs and walking aids.

At the office of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation today, the brand new items have officially been handed over by personel from GNGC for distribution to those in need.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Executive Director of HDMF, Otiko Afisah Djaba extended the appreciation of her outfit to Ghana Gas for coming to their aid.

“I would like to thank Ghana Gas and personally the CEO Dr. Ben Asante for their support and partnership which has made this project possible. I would like to reconfirm Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation’s commitment to transforming the lives of all people with disability. We stand persons who are physically challenged on this journey to freedom, dignity, and happiness,” she stated.

Otiko Afisah Djaba

In a humble appeal, Otiko Afisah Djaba used the occasion to call on other public institutions, and companies in the private sector to follow in the footsteps of Ghana Gas by donating wheelchairs and walking aids to make the mobility of persons with disability easier.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Dr. Benjamin Asante commended the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation for the good job it is doing to help persons with disability in the country.

He added, “It’s an honor to partners with the foundation. It is our desire to contribute to the lives of all Ghanaians.”

Dr. Ben Asante

Insisting it is nowhere near its targets of securing 16,000 wheelchairs and walking aids for distribution to all the 16 regions in the country, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation is calling on all institutions, individuals, and philanthropists to donate what they can to help its campaign.

Anyone looking to support with wheelchairs and walking aids can reach the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation on “0241235199” or donate [cash] via the Foundation’s MOMO Account number 02485 10067.