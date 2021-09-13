Your power to disallow and surcharge is mandatory, not at your whims and caprices anymore — OccupyGhana goes after Auditor General

Acting Auditor General (AG), Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

OccupyGhana, a pressure group is demanding immediate issuance of surcharge and disallowances in instances where irregularities have been identified in 2019 and 2020 Auditor General’s report.

The group says their demand for that action is necessary in the sense that the Auditor General is bound to do so by law and any omission constitutes both contempt of the Supreme Court and a high crime under the constitution.

The pressure group indicated that days where the Auditor General can disallow and surcharge at his own discretion is over.

OccupyGhana made the demand in a letter to the Auditor-General dated September 7, 2020 signed by Sydney Casely-Hayford. It was copied to the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney-General.

The full report has been published below:

OCCUPYGHANA WRITES TO AUDITOR-GENERAL

Our Ref: OG/2021/004

7 September 2021

The Acting Auditor-General

Office of the Auditor-General

Ministry Block ‘O’

P O Box M 96

Accra (GA-110-8787)

Dear Sir:

DEMAND TO ISSUE DISALLOWANCES AND SURCHARGES

We write to demand that you forthwith issue disallowances and surcharges to all persons you have identified as having been either engaged in or responsible for the illegal use of government funds in your 2019 and 2020 Audit Reports. This is because you are bound to do so, and any omission constitutes both contempt of the Supreme Court and a high crime under the Constitution.

The Reports are replete with ‘irregularities’ that have led to the loss of huge amounts of government funds, which article 187(7)(b) of the Constitution calls (i) ‘expenditure which is contrary to law,’ (ii) sums ‘not been duly brought into account’ and (iii) ‘loss or deficiency [through] negligence or misconduct.’

Sir, once you determined these had taken place, you did not have any discretion: you must disallow and surcharge. In 2017, the Supreme Court held in OCCUPYGHANA v ATTORNEY-GENERAL, that the exercise of your power to disallow and surcharge is ‘mandatory, and no longer permissive,’ and could no longer be ‘at the whims and caprices of the Auditor-General.’

That is why we are disappointed that although your Reports identified breaches, you have largely dithered on both the exercise of your powers and your compliance with the mandatory injunctions of the Supreme Court by (i) merely threatening to exercise the powers, without actually exercising them, (ii) making bare recommendations, and (iii) inexplicably deferring to others by asking them to exercise your powers.

You cannot return to the pre-2017 regime where successive Reports contained a similar litany of plain theft of government funds, yet Auditors-General were content to make impotent recommendations that no one regarded, followed or enforced.

The Supreme Court, to ensure that we do not slip back, (i) made specific, binding consequential orders or directions that require that you ‘SHALL TAKE STEPS TO RECOVER’ funds spent or lost, and (ii) ordered the Attorney-General to also ‘TAKE ALL NECESSARY STEPS TO ENFORCE THE DECISION OR STEPS TAKEN BY THE AUDITOR-GENERAL.’

Thus, each omission to disallow and surcharge by you is a blatant contempt of the Supreme Court. It is also a ‘high crime’ under the Constitution because article 2 says you ‘SHALL DULY OBEY AND CARRY OUT THE TERMS’ of the Supreme Court’s consequential orders or directions, and that your ‘failure to obey or carry out the terms of an order or direction made or given… CONSTITUTES A HIGH CRIME.’ The punishment for each high crime is imprisonment of up to ten years without the option of a fine, followed by a ten-year ban from being elected or appointed to any public office.

Based on the foregoing, we demand that you immediately issue disallowances and surcharges for each instance where the Reports found and disclosed ‘irregularities.’ We are copying the Attorney-General in this letter, to put him on notice that when you have complied, we shall require him, in line with the same injunctions, to take the enforcement steps that the Supreme Court ordered and directed.

This is the least that the people of Ghana can expect from our Auditor-General and Attorney-General.

Yours in the service of God and Country

Sydney Casely-Hayford

For OccupyGhana®️

Cc:

The Speaker of Parliament

Parliament House

Accra

The Attorney-General & Minister of Justice

Office of the Attorney General

Accra