It's illegal to drive long vehicles on inner-city roads —Road Crash Analyst

Tonny Dickson Afriford, Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst, has cautioned longer vehicle drivers against driving through inner-city roads or streets meant for smaller vehicles, “our laws do not allow it”.

He said, it was against the law for heavy duty vehicles with container on them to use streets made for smaller vehicles, adding that, it is amongst the several causes of road crashes in the country.

Speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency Office, road safety campaign platform which involves the Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Afriford urged the local authorities to put in measures to enforce the laws.

"Using an inner-city road is never allowed" he stressed and explained that lack of enforcement on the part of authorities is worsening the case and called for attitudinal change.

"The authorities are mandated to enforce the laws and ensure that these vehicles do not use such routes," he added.

He said, fuel tankers, LPG loading vehicles and others are all classified under long vehicles and must desist from using inner-city roads or streets.

Mr Afriford noted that road crashes included; doctors, nurses, lawyers, military officers and teachers, who were once active but suddenly through road crashes become incapacitated with varies of deformities.

The Road Crash and Injury Analyst expressed concern that road crashes had claimed so many lives and property, thereupon, every single road user must contribute it quota to prevent the menace.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency added that the GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project would create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as users.

He said it also sought to educate all road users on their responsibilities and sensitize drivers on the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws.

He explained that, as part of the campaign, key stakeholders both individuals and institutions would be given the opportunity to send their road safety messages to their staff, followers and the public to create awareness.

