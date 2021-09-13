Alan consoles Bawumia over his mother’s death

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has consoled Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the demise of the latter's mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia lost his mother on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Hajia Mariama had been unwell and had been hospitalized over the past few weeks.

She’s to be buried on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in line with Islamic tradition.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen in a Facebook post expressed his sadness over Hajia Mariama’s death.

“I have learned with shock and sadness the passing into eternity of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic.”

“My wife, Patricia, and l extend our deep sympathies to Dr. Bawumia, his wife Samira, and the rest of the family.”

“May Hajia Mariama’s soul rest in the peace of Allah”he added. Akufo-Addo and Mahama console Bawumia

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , and former President John Dramani Mahama have both consoled Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They both sent out statements on their respective social media pages to mourn with the Vice President.

“On behalf of my wife, Rebecca, my family, the Government, and the people of Ghana, I convey deep sympathies to the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the sad loss of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia,” Nana Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page.

Akufo-Addo further prayed for strength for Dr. Bawumia's family, and also prayed for eternal rest for Hajia Mariama.

John Mahama also said he phoned Dr. Bawumia to console him.

“I just got off the phone with my brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to console him and the entire family on the loss of their mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia earlier this morning. May Allah grant her a peaceful rest,” he posted on Facebook.

—citinewsroom