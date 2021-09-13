ModernGhana logo
Rev. Owusu Bempah, 3 others remanded to reappear on September 20

A Circuit Court in Accra has denied bail to the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, and four others.

They were charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers.

They were remanded to police custody to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said this will allow the police more time to carry out further investigation.

Earlier in court, there was drama when Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived for the hearing.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.

They also tried to stop the media from entering the courtroom, which sparked a confrontation.

Police officers at the premises subsequently denied journalists access into the courtroom. Why was he arrested?

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested for the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats , and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

The police say they arrested the suspects “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.

In the meantime, two other suspects are said to be on the run and are being pursued.

The injured police personnel have also received medical treatment, according to a police statement.

—citinewsroom

