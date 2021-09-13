Complete my projects you abandoned – Mahama to government

Former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has urged the government to complete the numerous development projects initiated by the NDC government which have been abandoned in the Ashanti region.

He said the strategic location of Ashanti, which was the second-largest region in the country, made it critical in terms of trade, commerce, agriculture, industry, tourism, and others.

It was therefore important for every government to provide the needed infrastructure for it to remain resilient to support national development and progress.

That was the reason the NDC government, under his leadership, initiated some development projects in the areas of education, health, water, road networks among others, to improve the lives of the people and strengthen the capacities of the people to support the national development agenda.

These projects, according to him, had been abandoned by the NPP government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking during a radio interview in Kumasi as part of his 'thank you' tour of the Ashanti region, former President Mahama, pointed out that the decision by the government to abandon all the projects his government initiated in the country, was seriously hampering the development and progress of the country.

He said when given the mandate, the next NDC government would use the first two years in office to complete all abandoned projects in the country before new ones were started.

Former President Mahama blamed the current economic challenges and unemployment situation facing the country on bad economic policies embarked upon by the NPP government, such as the collapse of indigenous banks in the country.

“Governance is a common sense and not big, big and long English” he stated, adding that, “economic measures should be able to make the environment friendly for the people to go about their businesses without discrimination based on political affiliation”.

Former President Mahama said the NDC would continue its advocacy work on its electoral reform proposals presented to the Electoral Commission to ensure that the country's electoral processes were improved to deliver fair, peaceful, and transparent elections going forward.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the party, said Ashanti remained one of the critical regions for the party since it had seen increases in popular votes in recent elections.

He commended the leadership of the party in the region for their hard work and urged the rank and file of the party to continue to work hard to increase the fortunes of the party in the 2024 general elections.

GNA