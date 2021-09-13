ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021

Church members block journalists from filming Owusu Bempah in court

Church members block journalists from filming Owusu Bempah in court
There was drama at the Circuit Court in Accra when the Head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, arrived for a hearing on Monday, September 13.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.

They also tried to stop the media from entering the courtroom, which sparked a confrontation.

Police officers at the premises subsequently denied journalists access into the courtroom.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested for the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats , and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

The police say they arrested the suspects “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.

In the meantime, two other suspects are said to be on the run and are being pursued.

The injured police personnel have also received medical treatment, according to a police statement.

