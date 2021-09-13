ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021

Mahama consoles Bawumia on phone over lost of mother

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mahama consoles Bawumia on phone over lost of mother
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has phoned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to extend his condolence on the passing of his mother.

Earlier this morning, the Vice President announced via a Facebook post that his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia has died.

With Ghanaians joining in to mourn with the vice president, John Dramani Mahama has called Dr. Bawumia to console him and his family for their painful loss.

“I just got off the phone with my brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to console him and the entire family on the loss of their mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia earlier this morning.

“May Allah grant her a peaceful rest,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama has shared on his Facebook wall.

The burial for the mother of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

