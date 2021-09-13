If you can’t provide jobs just leave, what nonsense is that – Sam Korankye Ankrah blasts gov’t

The Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah has taken a swipe at government over failure to provide jobs to the unemployed population in the country.

Ghana’s lack of jobs became more evident last week when over thousands trooped to the Accra International Conference Centre to hunt for jobs at the Job Fair organised by the Youth Employment Authority (YEA).

At the first day of the two-day job fair on Thursday, there was a stampeded that resulted in some of the job seekers sustaining minor injuries.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday after watching the news of the stampede on TV, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah lambasted government over its failure to provide jobs for the graduates.

“As a prophet I’m speaking to this nation and I’m speaking to the politicians that they better sit up and work because that’s the reason why we voted them,” the renowned Preacher said while stressing, “If you can’t create jobs, get out of that place and let somebody else come, what nonsense is that?”.

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah continued, “And what annoys me is that they will not accept any criticism and correction, anything you say, they’ll have a defense, they are not humble. I don’t know if now, I myself, I should form a political party and go and [govern]” he stated.

“I rebuke the spirit of shoddy work in this nation, the spirit of no care, the spirit of greed,” he prayed adding “what I saw was an eyesore, stampede, depressing. The Police have space for 5000 people to be employed and there were 90,000 field application for 5000 jobs, it means that 8500 will be turned away.”

Meanwhile, ASEPA has joined the calls by ex-President John Dramani Mahama for a national forum to look at ways to provide jobs for the Ghanaian unemployed youth.

The Civil Society group believes that a national approach must be adopted to immediately tackle the unemployment problem of the country.