There will be no allowance increment for NSS personnel — says Deputy Executive Director

The Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat, Gifty Oware Aboagye has stressed that service personnel will not see an increment in allowances because the budget for the year has already been finalised.

It comes after NSS personnel last week pleaded to the government for an increment on the allowances they receive at the end of every month.

According to the personnel who argue what they take currently [GHS559.04] is not enough to cater for the cost of living, receiving at least GHS8,000 for now will do them a lot of good.

Speaking to the plea in an interview with Starr FM on Monday, NSS Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware Aboagye has explained why there cannot be an increment on the allowances this year.

“The budget has been read, the mid-year budget has been read and there was no increment s I don’t think there’ll be an increment in NSS allowance,” she said while adding, “Every year as NSS boss, I make a case for an increment of allowance. As NSS boss, I lose nothing if a national service personnel is paid GHC1,000.”

Gifty Oware Aboagye further disclosed that the UTAG striker this year has affected the posting of NSS personel as some students are still in school writing their final exams.

“This year, the only thing that affected us, I don’t even blame it on COVID, it is really on the UTAG strike. So it just pulled us back. The UTAG strike affected postings and so some of the students are still writing exams and are not yet done with school,” she added.

Nonetheless, she has assured that students will receive posting and will not be left out.