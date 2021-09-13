ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021 Social News

A/R: 44-year-old fake police officer grabbed with Pump Action gun

Listen to article

A man, aged 44 has been arrested for posing as a policeman at Asuofua Lorry Station in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Richard Nyantakyi was arrested whiles directing traffic within the province.

At the time of his arrest, Richard Nyantakyi was wearing police uniforms and wielding what appeared to be a pump-action gun.

According to a report from the District Police Service in Asuofua, he was spotted on Saturday, September 11, by the District Police Commander of Asokwa, Superintendent Christian Owusu Mpinim.

Upon confrontations, the suspect indicated that he was police personnel with Suame Division.

Mr. Nyantakyi who was unable to provide his service number when instant interrogation was mounted was subsequently detained and the gun retrieved for further investigations.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News Reporter

