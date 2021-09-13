ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021 Headlines

Bawumia loses mother

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has confirmed the sad demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Vice President, Hajia Mariama Bawumia joined her ancestors on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The burial for the mother of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

“Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale.

“May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” a post on the Facebook page of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

