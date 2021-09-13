Mahama visits Ejura accident victims; donates GHS50,000

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday visited members of the party at the Frante branch in the Ejura constituency of the Ashanti Region, who were involved in an accident in the run-up to the December 2020 elections.

The November 21 accident, which occurred when the supporters were travelling to Ejura for a constituency rally, resulted in some deaths while a number of the NDC supporters including the Branch Chairman had their legs and arms amputated.

Ahead of his tour of the Ashanti Region to thank the people for their support and votes in the election, the NDC 2020 Presidential Candidate visited Frante to console the families of the dead, thank the chiefs and people for their care for the injured and also personally visit the injured.

The family of the victims and the injured, speaking through the Branch Chairman for Frante thanked the former President for his support, through the MP for the area, for their welfare, but indicated that many of them are no longer able to go to their farms and have other challenges, and appealed to the party and John Mahama for assistance.

Mr. Mahama presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the victims and announced that all those with amputations will receive prosthesis, an artificial replacement for a missing limb.

Others with any complications will also be given further treatment in Accra. He urged the MP for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, to facilitate with his office for the treatments.

The former President was accompanied by his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and other officials earlier paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Frante, his elders are and queen mother to thank them for their support.