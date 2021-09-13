ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.09.2021 Headlines

Mahama visits Ejura accident victims; donates GHS50,000

Mahama visits Ejura accident victims; donates GHS50,000
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday visited members of the party at the Frante branch in the Ejura constituency of the Ashanti Region, who were involved in an accident in the run-up to the December 2020 elections.

9132021113605-23041q5dcx-6121025a-21b8-4a90-87e2-986c52861602.jpeg

The November 21 accident, which occurred when the supporters were travelling to Ejura for a constituency rally, resulted in some deaths while a number of the NDC supporters including the Branch Chairman had their legs and arms amputated.

9132021113605-swnaqdcp5k-9886d9b6-d2da-4ff0-93f5-81ed4761c1e1.jpeg

Ahead of his tour of the Ashanti Region to thank the people for their support and votes in the election, the NDC 2020 Presidential Candidate visited Frante to console the families of the dead, thank the chiefs and people for their care for the injured and also personally visit the injured.

9132021113606-h41o266fey-ee32d9af-44ce-4cfa-814a-522fdc1dd6b9.jpeg

The family of the victims and the injured, speaking through the Branch Chairman for Frante thanked the former President for his support, through the MP for the area, for their welfare, but indicated that many of them are no longer able to go to their farms and have other challenges, and appealed to the party and John Mahama for assistance.

Mr. Mahama presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the victims and announced that all those with amputations will receive prosthesis, an artificial replacement for a missing limb.

9132021113606-0f738m3xxs-88fa7a6c-a66b-4bcb-820b-bf7fff7bd83f.jpeg

Others with any complications will also be given further treatment in Accra. He urged the MP for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, to facilitate with his office for the treatments.

9132021113606-ptkwn0y442-fe966def-a187-44eb-add9-239b7f94139e.jpeg

The former President was accompanied by his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and other officials earlier paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Frante, his elders are and queen mother to thank them for their support.

9132021113607-1j041p5cbw-75d2b302-6eef-4ec0-b778-48517f945efd.jpeg

9132021113607-8dt2wjivuq-a61615de-cf64-4827-bc43-3463f47e3aa0.jpeg

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia loses mother
13.09.2021 | Headlines
I don’t believe in Akufo-Addo; he is a liar; he's a business collapser including my two schools — Ajumako Chief
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Stop the infantile comedy, theatrics when you're invited to speak at serious events – Adongo punches Bawumia
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah arrested with 3 others for attacking police officers
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Owusu Bempah dragged to court for attacking Nana Agradaa
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana, Japan exchange notes on Tema-Motorway Roundabout, N8 Phase II projects
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Economy bouncing back after Covid-19 increased cost of shipping from Asia by 650% alongside building materials — Bawumia
13.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for phase 2 of $60million UHAS expansion project in Ho
12.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana needs to change mode of education to tackle high unemployment rates – Presby Church Moderator
12.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line