Rev. Owusu Bempah arrested with 3 others for attacking police officers

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah as well as three other persons.

The four stand accused of allegedly assaulting some police officers.

Meanwhile, two other suspects said to have been involved in the attack of the officers are on the run and being chased by the Police.

The suspects arrested are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some Police personnel.

According to a release from the Police, “the suspects are currently in custody and will appear before court today, Monday, September 13, 2021.

The police assure that an impartial investigations shall continue in the matter and the public will be duly updated.

Meanwhile, the Police is strongly cautioning the public against any acts that will disturb the peace of the country.

Find below the press release from the Ghana Police Service: