Ga West Municipal Assembly to demolish structures on waterways

The Ga West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region is set to embark on an exercise to demolish buildings sited on waterways in parts of the municipality on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

According to the assembly, some developers have put up structures along the Nsakina River and that results in flooding anytime it rains.

This follows a similar exercise conducted by the assembly and the police last Tuesday, September 7, 2021, that saw the arrest of seven persons building on waterways at Nsakina Dromonaa.

Some of the areas earmarked for the planned demolition include Afuaman, Olebu, Manhia, Oduman, Odumase, Oshuiman

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson, spoke to Citi News ahead of the exercise.

“I am telling all persons that they should be careful because there is going to be a huge demolition close to the Nsakina river. People put up huge mansions here, but we tried to stop them. So we have set Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for the demolition.”

The demolishing of structures on waterways has consistently been proffered as a solution to flooding in residential areas.

This forms part of measures by the Greater Accra Regional Ministry to sanitise the capital city.

The Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) has made similar moves in the past .

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in 2018 sought legal backing to demolish structures on waterways.

It drafted a Legislative Instrument to be sent to Parliament to receive the necessary endorsement to make the exercise acceptable by law.

Clement Wilkinson has cautioned all developers building on waterways in the municipality to desist from such illegal acts immediately.

So far, the owner of a building sited on a waterway at Nsakina is representing the arrested workers of the illegal structures in court.