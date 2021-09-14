V/R:Togbe Kadzahlo IV Outdoored as Chief of Anlo-Afiadenyigba

The people of Anlo Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region on Saturday, September 11 outdoored Togbe Kadzahlo IV as the new Dufia of the town.

Togbe Kadzahlo IV, known in his private life as Apostle Daniel Fly Agbelengor Kadzahlo was born on July 20,1980 at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

His parents were regent Togbe Midaw Dawuso Divine Kadzahlo and Mrs Mary Ernestine Adzo Torvienyeku Kadzahlo, both of blessed memory.

Togbe is from the Adzovia clan and a direct descendant of Fui Agbeve, the first of Togbe Sri l.

Togbe Kadzahlo IV had his basic school education at Anlo Afiadenyigba Basic School and completed in 1998.

He then proceeded to Anlo Afiadenyigba senior secondary school and later gain admission into the Presbyterian University college at Ho, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, thus Accounting and finance) in the 2011.

Togbe attended a Bible College (TRABCO) at Hohoe and graduated with diploma in Christian Education and was ordained as the minister of the gospel in 2017.

He collaborated with some churches such as E.P church, Ghana and Deeper life Bible Ministry at the Central and southern parts of the Volta region till his installation as the Dufia Togbe Kadazohlo IV of Anlo-Afiadenyigba on Thursday, September 2021.

He was also former General Manager of Kaleawo FM, a local radio station in Akatsi in the Akatsi South municipality of the Volta region.

Togbe Kadzahlo IV, in his speech thanked his people for their kind gestures and hope for a peaceful collaboration for better development of the town.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured for the exceptional and extraordinary confidence conferred on me to be the Dufia of this Holy Village, and am encouraged and determined by the trust reposed in me to do all within my capacity, authority and power to accomplish the onerous," Togbe said.

Togbe Joachim Acolatse V, Dufia of Kedzi, who chaired the program noted that the community is facing a lot of developmental challenges.

He appeals to government to as a matter of urgency construct the roads from Anlo Afiadenyigba junction to Zizadzi among others.

The ceremony was crowned with colourful Anlo Traditional wears amidst drumming and dancing from different drumming groups.

Present at the occasion were Mr Daniel Kwasi Abodakpi, former Ghana Ambassador to Malaysia and Zikpuitor of Awormefia Togbe Sri lll, Mr Dzudzorli Gakpe, Keta MP Mr Edudzi Effa, the MCE of Keta, Togbe Tudoabor lll of Anloga, Togbe Salo lll of Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Togbe Ekpey Sabo Subo Vlll of Klikor, Togbe Haxormene IV of Tegbi among other chiefs from far and near.