Central Toongu records 272 teenage pregnancies in first half of 2021

Madam Agnes Nyako, the acting Health Nurse at Adidome Health Directorate in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region has disclosed that the district has recorded about 272 teenage pregnancies within the last six months of the year 2021.

She noted that statistics in the first half of the year reveals an alarming rate of teenage pregnancy in the area.

Madam Nyako, in a presentation on teenage pregnancies from 20215 to half of 2021, explained that the percentage is rather increasing instead of decreasing.

She attributed the rise to lack of adequate education and improper guidance to the teenagers by their parents and leaders of the communities.

The statistics available to ModernGhana news shows that in 2015 the district recorded a total of 440 teenage pregnancies which consist of 11 children between 10-14 years and 429 been between the ages of 15-19, representing 18.2 percent.

In 2016, it recorded 16 pregnancies among children between 10-14 years and 440 between 15-19 years with the total of 456 representing 19.3 percent.

It also came to light that 2017 recorded a total of 492 representing 20.1 percent among 6 children between the ages of 10 to 14 and 486 of 15 to 19 years.

The district further recorded a total of 409 (16%) teenage pregnancies among age 5, anf 404 teenagers between the ages of 10-14 and ages of 15-19 respectively.

In 2019, the number of teenage pregnancies recorded among age 15 and 19 was 400 whilst that of children between the ages of 10 and 14 was 13 totalling 413 (17.7%).

The district teenage pregnancy statistics further show that in 2020,17.3% of teenagers got pregnant among which were 9 children between 10-14 years and 425 children between the ages of 15-19.

The statistics from the first half of the year 2021 have recorded the highest percentage of teenage pregnancies of 19.6% comprising 21 children between 10-14 years and 251 between the ages of 15-19 totalling 272.

Madam Nyako said the figures are scary considering the rate at which the trend of teenage pregnancy is increasing.

She said this during a one-day forum held at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region on reproductive health education for some 35 youths leaders and 15 policy makers on Friday, September 10.

The program was organized by the Volta regional branch of the National Youths Authority in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund under the theme "Sustaining Reproductive Health Education Through Effective Youth Participation."

Togbi Akliku Ahorney, Dufia of Mafui Dadoboe-Wute, the chairman of the program challenged parents, youth leaders and other shareholders to take charge of the situation and educate the youth on teenage pregnancies.

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of National Youth Authority stated that it is the responsibility and a duty of everyone to educate the youth to abstain from premature sex.

Present at the ceremony were Togbi Kofi Tutu, Mama Ameha Tutu both of Bakpa Traditional area, Mama Amesenu ll of Mafui Dadoboe-Wute, Mr Atsu Awayevu, the Adidome District Deputy District Coordinator, Assembly members, health workers, Youth leaders, heads of institutions among others.