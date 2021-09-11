ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.09.2021 Social News

Police impound 10 vehicles for flouting road traffic regulations

Police impound 10 vehicles for flouting road traffic regulations
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Friday impounded ten vehicles for various road traffic offences on the Adentan-Fafraha-Dodowa road.

A news brief from the Police said the special exercise, dubbed: “War against road traffic indiscipline,” deployed police personnel to ensure free flow of traffic on the stretch, which also runs through Oyibi, Ashiyie and Amrahia, between 1430 and 1645 hours.

It said during the exercise, ten drivers were arrested for offenses such as dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, driving without number plates and unauthorised use of beacon lights.

The brief said two of the vehicles had been deposited at the Oyibi District MTTD, while the remaining eight were at the Adentan MTTD.

Meanwhile, the defaulting drivers are being processed for court at the Adentan Motor Court.

The brief cautioned all drivers who plied the stretch and other road corridors to adhere to road traffic laws as those who fell foul would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo's rapid transformation is there for all to see – Chief of Gbi Wegbe
11.09.2021 | Social News
“Our 'water for all' mantra is not mere slogan” — Sanitation Minister
11.09.2021 | Social News
ECOWAS is doing all it can to restore democratic rule in Guinea – Kofi Apraku
11.09.2021 | Social News
Landlady arrested for accommodating illegal migrants at East Legon
11.09.2021 | Social News
Bumper harvest next year is a fallacy – Peasant Farmers to Agric Minister
11.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana's natural resources under serious attack - Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako
11.09.2021 | Social News
Court rules Mugabe’s body can be exhumed
11.09.2021 | Social News
C/R: One dead, 10 injured in fatal accident on Winneba-Cape Coast Highway
11.09.2021 | Social News
Chiefs must support government to succeed — Paramount Chief of Anfoega
11.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line