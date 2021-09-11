Police impound 10 vehicles for flouting road traffic regulations

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Friday impounded ten vehicles for various road traffic offences on the Adentan-Fafraha-Dodowa road.

A news brief from the Police said the special exercise, dubbed: “War against road traffic indiscipline,” deployed police personnel to ensure free flow of traffic on the stretch, which also runs through Oyibi, Ashiyie and Amrahia, between 1430 and 1645 hours.

It said during the exercise, ten drivers were arrested for offenses such as dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, driving without number plates and unauthorised use of beacon lights.

The brief said two of the vehicles had been deposited at the Oyibi District MTTD, while the remaining eight were at the Adentan MTTD.

Meanwhile, the defaulting drivers are being processed for court at the Adentan Motor Court.

The brief cautioned all drivers who plied the stretch and other road corridors to adhere to road traffic laws as those who fell foul would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA