Akufo-Addo's rapid transformation is there for all to see – Chief of Gbi Wegbe

Togbe Keh XII, the Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe in the Volta Region, said President Nana Akufo-Addo's unprecedented development of the Hohoe Constituency, over the last four years, is there for all to see.

He said it was needless to list all the numerous and massive development projects in the area, adding: "We in Hohoe in particular, and the Municipality as a whole, have become beneficiaries so far."

Togbe Keh, speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Gbi and Alavanyo Traditional Areas during President Akufo-Addo's tour to the Volta Region, commended the President and his government for the commitment to fixing the challenges Hohoe faced.

He said the developmental projects at Hohoe had led to the change in the political narrative to the colour "Blue" and no more "Green."

"Your Excellency, the people of Hohoe, indeed, know what is good for them and there is no turning back on this great feat," he said.

Togbe Keh commended the President for his numerous visits to the area, which made him the only sitting President to have visited Hohoe multiple times.

He said his visits showed his love and great care for the people of the constituency and the growing affinity between them through the positive change.

Togbe Keh thanked the President for appointing and retaining a number of sons and daughters of the area in his government.

He said notable among them was Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, adding; "Honourable John Peter Amewu remains our game changer."

The Divisional Chief said through the instrumentality of the few prominent citizens of the land, numerous opportunities in terms of education and employment had been and continued to be created for the people of Hohoe, particularly the youth.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his warm reception of a delegation to officially announce the demise of the late Paramount Chief, Togbega Gabusu VI and Paramount Queenmother of Gbi and subsequent dates for their funerals.

"We also remain grateful for all the donations you made towards the royal funeral of Paramount Queen, Mamaga Dewotornyo I."

However, Togbey Keh mentioned the Hohoe Water Expansion project, crafted since the 1970s, which was still pending and appealed to the President to facilitate its execution to help supply water to Hohoe, Jasikan and nearby communities in the Oti Region.

President Akufo-Addo said he went to Hohoe to thank the people for their historic choice of an NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Amewu, to represent them, forming a bridgehead into the Volta Region.

He said Mr Amewu was an outstanding member of his government, who had proven to be a worthy son of the soil and holding high the banner of the communities.

President Akufo-Addo pledged government's commitment to working on the water expansion project, which would produce 44,000 metric tonnes of water to the communities.

