VIDEO: There is nothing wrong with 'Do or Die' comment — Prophet Owusu Bempah defends Mahama

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Owusu Bempah has jumped to the defense of John Dramani Mahama over his controversial ‘Do or Die’ comment.

The former President on a Techiman-based radio station, Akina FM earlier this week said the 2020 elections has taught the NDC that elections can only be won at the polling stations, hence they will not let their guards down in 2024.

“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So at the polling station, it will be do or die,” Mahama stated.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter that has become topical in the country in the past week, Prophet Owusu Bempah says contrary to fears that the ex-president could be instigating violence in the next general elections, that is not the meaning.

According to the controversial Ghanaian preacher who has prophesied that John Dramani Mahama will not become president again, ‘do or die’ is an expression made when one wants to attach seriousness to an assignment.

“With the do and do issue I have nothing to say on it. The reason is that when I was playing colts football in the olden days, anything there is a tough match we used to say it will be do or die but that does not mean the use of knife to attack people.

“So the word do or die does not mean he [John Mahama] is going to kill somebody. It only means he is taking the 2024 election very seriously and he will do his homework very well before the elections,” Prophet Owusu Bempah said in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM.

Listen to Prophet Owusu Bempah in the video below: