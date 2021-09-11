Landlady arrested for accommodating illegal migrants at East Legon

Some 128 ECOWAS nationals have been apprehended by the Ghana Immigration Service for illegal entry and illegal residency.

31 out of the ECOWAS nationals were arrested at East Legon Hills during a swoop on Friday dawn after the Immigration Service picked up intelligence about the presence of the illegal residents.

The Ghanaian landlady was also arrested for allegedly accommodating them in her flat at East Legon Hills.

The Chief Superintendent of the Operations Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, David Asiedu-Addo told the media that “we received intel days ago that there were some undocumented migrants around East Legon hills. We went ahead to arrest them after surveying the area for a while. 31 of them are Nigerians. We have begun processes to transport them back to their country.”

“The team during the exercise seized some laptops and phones allegedly used in perpetuating cyber fraud,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta advised landlords against accommodating undocumented foreign nationals.

“I urge Ghanaian landlords to be cautious when giving out their properties. They need to verify whether the individuals have residence permits. If they don’t, they need to report them.”

“If this landlady had gone by the dictates of the law, she would not find herself wanting,” he said.

