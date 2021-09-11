ModernGhana logo
Guinea’s ousted President Alpha Condé in good health – ECOWAS

Guinea’s ousted President Alpha Condé is in good health, leaders of the West African regional bloc Ecowas say.

Its envoys visited Mr Condé, who was detained in a military coup in Guinea last Sunday.

They also met the leaders of the coup, including its figurehead Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

“President Alpha Condé is well,” Ecowas President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said after meeting the 83-year-old in the coup leaders’ headquarters.

Both Ecowas and the African Union have suspended Guinea, calling for a return to constitutional order and for Mr Condé to be freed.

The new military leaders have pledged to install a transitional government but have not said how or when it will happen.

They accused Mr Condé of rampant corruption and human rights abuses.

He became increasingly unpopular after he changed the constitution so he could stand for a third term as president.

Source: BBC

