Cooperate or I’ll recommend your removal – Minister warns GMA, GSA Board Members

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has implored the Board of Directors of some four state institutions under his outfit to cooperate with the Ministry in order to achieve its set objectives.

According to him, he will not hesitate to recommend to the President for the removal of any Board Member who exhibits gross indiscipline and therefore does not cooperate with the Ministry.

He told the Board of Directors of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), DVLA and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) not to think that it was the President who appointed them so they would do whatever please them.

“The unfortunate practices in some instances of the past where the board and management normally clash, please I will entreat you to be a thing of the past. You know your respective roles, I did not intend to lecture you. What is important now is to let us all work together. We need harmony, we need cooperation. For me, I am in my corner here, like I have been telling some of you the chief executives, when you come, I said have you seen this table, I sit here, If I advise you and you take it is to your benefit but if you don’t take, you’ll come back to meet me in that corner, sitting there waiting for you.

“I will not hesitate to recommend to President any board member or any chief executive who do not want to cooperate as far as the ministry activities is concern for your removal. The final decision is his, don’t give me the opportunity to make that recommendation to him,” Mr Asiamah gave the warning in Accra on Friday, September 10, 2021, when he inaugurated the Board of Directors of four agencies that operate directly under the Ministry of Transport.

The minister further urged the Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority to work to ensure that Ghana’s maritime domain are protected and safe for industry players.

He said piracy, bunkering and illegal fishing among other things are critical issues currently confronting Ghana’s maritime and urged the Board Members to work and ensure that these challenges are addressed.

On the part of the Board of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Mr Asiamah urged them to work to address concerns of ship owners and other industry players.

He also urged them to come up with adequate laws that will help sanitize the industry.

On the part of the National Road Safety Authority, the minister told the Board to work hand-in-hand and help minimize road accidents in the country.

He said the situation demands urgent intervention else it will be out of control.

He said the Ministry on its part will give its all to ensure that all the agencies are properly resourced to work efficiently.

The Board Chair of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Stella Wilson delivering her acceptance speech, assured the minister of their cooperation to ensure they succeed with their objectives.

She thanked the President for entrusting them with the responsibility, saying that they will undertake the projects seriously as expected of them.

On behalf of the Board members of DVLA and National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Frank Davies, Board Chairman, DVLA expressed his gratitude to the President for the confidence he has in them

He assured the President and the minister that they will discharge their duties diligently, forthrightness, with integrity and fidelity to achieve their mandates.

He urged all the board members to take the tasks ahead of them seriously, adding that

“I can beat my chest and rightly so that goroism at DVLA which use to be our hallmark is now a thing of the past. I can say so for our sister institution, National Road Safety Authority, they have also to manage road carnage and accident on our roads.”

He seized the opportunity to announce that DVLA now have 100 percent share of the government of Ghana funds and pleaded with the minister to increase their share of the Road Funds from the 15 percent to a high percentage to help them embark on other developmental projects.

He charged his colleagues to put their ego aside and discharge their duties according to corporate governance by taking policy directives from board for fruitful working relationship.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Ghana Maritime Authority are Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr, Chairman, Thomas Kofi Alonsi, Susan Dilys Kwakye, Margaret Afrakoma Campbell, Irene Odokai Messina, Michael Arthur-Dadzie, Real Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Ing. Emmanuel Dankwa Osafo, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Michael Achagwe Luguje, Edward Tetteh-Owusu Akrong, Arku Emmanuel Kofi and Felicity Ankoma-Sey.

The Ghana Shippers Authority board members include Stella Wilson, Chairperson, Victoria Maame Ekua Hajar, Kwabena Adjare Danquah, Dr. Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, Dr. Kwame Asamoah Adam, Lawrencia Boahemaa Awuah, Abraham Binapadam Jawol, Vincent Okyere Akomeah, Patrick Yaw Nimo, Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Ing. Dr. Michael Adjei Anyetei, Benonita Bismarck, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie and Nana Ama Amponsah Ntim.

---Daily Guide