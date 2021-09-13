ModernGhana logo
13.09.2021

Central Tongu: NYA, UNPF hold adolescent education for youths on teenage pregnancy at Adidome

The Volta regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with the United Nation Population Fund has held a day forum on reproductive health education for some 35 youth leaders and 15 policymakers at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region on September 10, 2021.

The aim of the program was to educate, train and advice youth leaders with the information to educate other youths in their various communities on the effects of teenage pregnancies.

The theme of the this year's program was "Sustaining Reproductive Health Education Through Effective Youth Participation."

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of the National Youth Authority in his speech during the occasion disclosed that the rate at which cases of teenage pregnancy is recorded in the region is alarming.

He said, parents, adults assembly members among others must be providing enough education, advice and guidance to teenagers to desist from early sex which mostly results in teenage pregnancy and premature parenting.

"I urged you to go out there and educate all youths in the various communities to avoid premature sex because it is destroying their future.

"The future of Ghana is destroying since the lives of future leaders especially teenage girls are going wayward through teenage pregnancy," he stated.

Togbi Akliku Ahorne, Dufia of Mafui Dadoboe-Wute who chaired the program in his remarks stated that parents must play the greatest part in the training of their wards.

He added that parents should take full responsibility and educate their children to avoid early sex and teenage pregnancy.

"Monitor what children watch on televisions, smartphones and even the kind of groups they join," he admonishes.

Madam Agnes Nyako, the acting Health Nurse at Adidome District Health Directorate took the participants through some training about the cause, effect and solutions to the teenage pregnancy.

She urged youth leaders to preach and convice other youths to abstain from early sexual activities untill they are of age.

Mr Anthony Calvin Amanor and Madam Margaret Dzamesi, youth leaders from Mafui Dadoboe and Mafui Adidome respectively pledged to go out to communities to educate the young ones about teenage pregnancy, it effects and the associate problems as well as the preventive measures.

Other dignitaries present at the occation were Togbi Kofi Tutu and Mama Ameha Tutu both of Bakpa Traditional area, Mama Amesenu ll of Mafui Dadoboe-Wute, Mr Atsu Awayevu, the Deputy District Coordinator, health workers, Assemblymembers, heads of institutions among others.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

