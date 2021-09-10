Egypt-ICF Releases Communiqué to Propel Developing Economies Towards Achieving SDGs

Listen to article

A new document, "The Cairo Communiqué" aiming to propel developing economies on the path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 was released at the end of the inaugural Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (Egypt-ICF) in Cairo on September 9.

The Cairo Communiqué seeks to provide recommendations for international policymakers to embed into their sustainable development efforts.

"The communiqué outlines how multilateralism, international cooperation and public-private sector collaborations can help generate the additional $3.7 trillion a year needed to bridge the SDGs financing gap and put the world on a path to a green recovery from the pandemic."

In a press release to (delreport) on September 9, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, said: “We will be working hard over the next 12 months to continue with the momentum started here at the Egypt-ICF to ensure that the recommendations outlined in this communiqué are implemented, alongside our international partners.”

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the Global Goals are a set of 17 universal development goals expected to point the way to a sustainable future by the year 2030.

The SDGs were launched in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The inaugural Egypt International Cooperation Forum (Egypt-ICF) under the theme: "Engaging for Impact" was launched by Egypt's Ministry of International Cooperation. The forum was held in Cairo from September (8-9).

It convenes the international community to drive a green recovery through multilateralism. Egypt-ICF aims to foster a collective international commitment to accelerate the transition to a green and inclusive global recovery, catalyze social mobility in Africa and tackle climate change.