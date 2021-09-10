ModernGhana logo
10.09.2021

Half Assini: Boyfriend beheads 15-year-old ex-girlfriend at New Town

Half Assini: Boyfriend beheads 15-year-old ex-girlfriend at New Town
A young boy who is yet to be identified has beheaded his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend for dumping him.

The incident happened in New Town, Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region today Friday, September 10.

The body of the deceased girl whose name is also yet to be identified was found in a bush with her head almost cut off.

Reports indicated that the two were in a relationship but separated after a misunderstanding.

The suspect who is currently on the run invited the ex-girlfriend who is believed to be dating another man to the said location and slaughtered her with a cutlass.

The body has been deposited at the Half Assini mortuary for autopsy.

The police have arrested the boy’s father to help with investigations.

