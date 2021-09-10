Residents schooled on Assembly’s four year development plan

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has organized stakeholders’ meeting at Akim Oda to explain its proposed Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) for 2022 -2025 to the residents in the Municipality.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Aziz Awudu, the Planning Officer indicated that, the Assembly’s proposed Medium Term Development Plan for 2022 – 2025 was prepared in accordance with guidelines set up by the National Development Planning Commission.

He emphasized that the plan would be integrated into the government’s four years National Development Plan after it has received approval from residents and the Central Government.

According to him, the said plan contains a number of activities that the Assembly would implement in the Municipality for the next four years (2022 – 2025) to improve the living standards of the residents.

Explaining the processes for the preparation of the plan, Mr. Aziz indicated that, the Planning Coordinating Unit of the Assembly met the Zonal Council members and discussed developmental projects needed by each Zonal Council and reiterated that, all concerns raised at Zonal Council levels by the Zonal Council Members have been put in the plan.

Touching on projects that the Municipality has factored in the plan, Mr. Aziz mentioned development of Oda industrial village, provision of jobs for younger generation, construction and completion of footbridges, maintenance of public toilet facilities, construction of teachers’ bungalows, fencing of Oda cemetery, public sensitization on COVID-19, among others.

Mr. Aziz noted that the Assembly would need funds to implement its Medium Term Development Plan for 2022 – 2025, and however called on all taxpayers to fulfill their tax obligations to enable Assembly gets the needed funds for the implementation of projects and activities outlined in the said plan.

Touching on the achievements of Assembly, he said with the assumption of Office of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Municipality has recorded numerous developmental projects in the various sectors of the economy such as the education, health, roads, sanitation, security, agriculture among others to improve the living conditions of the residents.

In another development, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency said his office would liaise with Assembly to execute the aforementioned plan as soon as it is approved by the Central Government.

According to him, the construction of Oda industrial village is dear to his heart and indicated that he would do all it takes to ensure the said village is constructed. He used the occasion to inform residents to support government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to implement its Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies to address the basic infrastructural deficit confronting the Municipality and the Nation as a whole.

Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyere II, the Kontihene of Kotoku Traditional Area who chaired the programme thanked management of the Assembly for organizing such an important programme to highlight activities intends to be implemented in the Municipality from 2022 -2025 by the Assembly.

The programme was attended by the Assembly Members, Staff of Assembly, heads of non- decentralized department, members of civil society organizations, representatives of Christian council, Zonal Council Members among others.