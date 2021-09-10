Addai-Nimoh honoured by SRC of Valleyview University

Listen to article

Former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency and presidential aspirant hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh was over the weekend honoured by the Students' Representative Council of Valleyview University, Techiman campus.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh was a keynote speaker at the SRC week launch of the University.

Speaking on the theme, "The Role of Universities in Fostering Entrepreneurship to Mitigate Unemployment", he underscored the need for universities to introduce courses that are skill-oriented to make students self-employed after school.

"Looking at the growing concerns about unemployment and successive governments inability to address the situation, our universities must step in to reverse the trend", he noted.

Touching on the security implications of unemployment, Mr Addai-Nimoh stated, "unemployment though frustrating for individuals and their families, has ramifications for security of society as a collective".

He continued "whiles we continuously request government to address the problem, I challenge universities to up their games in the context of the peculiar challenges of our society and the dynamics of the globe".

Mr Nimoh advised students to be meticulous in selecting courses that can help them fit into our society.

"The job market is narrow, so I advise students to be a bit critical when choosing courses and while in school, students should commit themselves to the basics of their studies so as to acquire skills that can make you self-employed if not employed by others. I challenge you to be courageous and pursue private enterprises since the public sector has a limit to employ", he stressed.

At the event, the SRC a citation was presented to him for his contribution to education and students course in the country.