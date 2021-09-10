Frequent change of engine oil keeps vehicle in good shape — Vehicle owners told

Francis Johnny Amegayibor, Former General Sales Manager, Silver Star Auto Limited has urged vehicle owners to regularly change their engine oils and other lubricants as part of their maintenance in order to keep vehicles in good shape.

He said a vehicle's engine was its mainstay and did not only propel it, but its maintenance was important to prolong its lifespan: “the oil and lubricants in the vehicle engine serves many functions and cannot be left without proper care”.

Mr Amegayibor, who is also a Former Board Member of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) was speaking at the Tema Office of the Ghana News Agency and the Tema MTTD Road Safety Campaign platform.

He said the motor oil in the vehicle lubricated the moving parts, helped act as a sealant against debris, cooled the engine, reduceed wear and tear and helped to improve engine performance.

He said depending on the type of vehicle and the kind of oil the vehicle owner was using, they needed to change both the oil and the oil filter at least every three months”.

Mr Amegayibor, called on vehicle owners to uphold a strong maintenance culture as a way of reducing road accident.

He said good maintenance culture was not necessarily about changing the vehicle oil as and when the driver felt the need, but how informed the driver was about their vehicle and the best oils or lubricants to use at a particular point in time.

Mr Amegayibor who is also a Former Treasurer of the Ghana Automobile Distribution Association (GADA), said, the smartest way to ensure that a car did not breakdown was to undertake proper maintenance approved by industry experts.

He stated that drivers must check the pressure of their tyres before using the vehicle as that gave the vehicle the right control and failure to do such checks could lead to accidents.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency said the GNA-TEMA and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers on road safety regulations.

GNA